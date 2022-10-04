WWE Teasing Heel Turn for Top Star

It looks like a heel turn is coming for a top WWE star, and that’s AJ Styles, following this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor on the show. The finish happened when Mysterio was preoccupied with Dominik at ringside, and this distraction allowed Rhea Ripley to take out Rey at ringside Styles fought the final moments of the match by himself.

The Angle

(via WWE)

Post-match, Styles was upset with Mysterio and shoved him. Styles was then attacked by The Judgment Day. Balor could be heard yelling at Styles to listen to him and join his group, which is similar to what he did during the weeks before Dominik joined them.

This would imply that the company is hinting that Styles will eventually turn on Mysterio and join The Judgment Day in the near future.

As previously reported, WWE is planning to give Balor a big push shortly, which makes his I Quit match more interesting against Edge at this Saturday’s Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia, PA.