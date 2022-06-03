Big WWE Title Match Added To June 3 SmackDown

A big-time championship match has been added to tonight’s June 3 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE is known to pivot on the fly and while reports suggested that initial plans were to hold off The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles until Money in the Bank, things have changed in recent days.

That report was updated to mention that WWE officials were considering having the match take place at Hell in a Cell this Sunday (June 5).

As it turns out, we’re getting the match far sooner than anyone anticipated.

WWE has announced that The Usos will put their gold on the line against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on the June 3 episode of SmackDown.

TONIGHT on #SmackDown, @SuperKingofBros & @ShinsukeN challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions @WWEUsos, a Six-Pack Challenge will determine the next challenger to @RondaRousey and so much more, at 8/7 C. https://t.co/JQsaz7pI4l — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2022

The company also noted that there will be a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for Ronda Rousey‘s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

That match will feature Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Natalya, Aliyah, and Shotzi.

Fans will also get to see the return of Madcap Moss, who has vowed to get revenge on Happy Corbin.