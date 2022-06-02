Plans for Next WWE Tag Team Title Match Revealed

The plans for the next WWE Tag Team Title match have seemingly been revealed.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that The Usos will not be defending their WWE Unified Tag Team Titles at the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium event.

Instead, their first defense won’t come until WWE’s Money In The Bank in Las Vegas on July 2.

Their opponents have already been locked in. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the team of Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos via disqualification to earn a future Tag Team Title opportunity.

Recently, WWE had to change Money In The Bank to a smaller venue, swapping from the original Allegiant Stadium, as advertised, to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Initially, it was reported that the plan was for Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Unified World Championship against Riddle at Money In The Bank.

He would then defend it against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam, before defending it against Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle in Wales.

While the match with Riddle isn’t officially off, it likely won’t be happening at Money In The Bank now.

Roman Reigns recently signed a new deal with WWE, and will be working a lighter schedule. This could be an indication that he won’t be working the Money In The Bank show in July. He was also taken off of advertising for the event when the venue was swapped.

Currently both Riddle and Nakamura’s original tag team partners, Orton and Rick Boogs, respectively, are out dealing with injuries.