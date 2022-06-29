WWE Title Match Added to Upcoming Event

A WWE championship match has been added to a card set for early July.

The wrestling industry is no stranger to big title matches. WWE has plenty of gold, which means title matches are easy to come by.

There are also three brands under the WWE banner, all of which are on TV networks so there are championships galore.

This latest title match announcement is for NXT.

NXT Women’s Tag Titles On The Line

During the June 28 episode of NXT 2.0, new NXT Women’s Tag Team Title contenders were determined. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to earn a title opportunity.

They will meet the current title holders, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) at NXT Great American Bash on July 5.

Dolin and Jayne are in their second run as the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They’ve held the gold since April.

NXT Great American Bash will be held inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check back on the SEScoops homepage for coverage of the event.