WWE Looking To Add A Ranking System?

In an effort to see what their fans want to see out of the product, WWE recently sent out a survey to a select group of people on a number of different topics.

One of the questions on the list was whether or not fans want to see an official ranking system developed by the company. Given the multitude of titles in the promotion, this could require several different rankings to be updated on a weekly basis.

If the company did move forward with the idea, it wouldn’t be the first time WWE has had a ranking system. Around five years ago, WWE had a “Power 25” ranking system of sorts, though it wasn’t focused on each title picture. That formula was subjective, with their power rankings having to do with impact made on television.

In contrast, AEW has always had a ranking system which is based on the win-loss records of talent. WWE doing something in the same way would help clear up any confusion on the title picture and who would be in line for a championship opportunity in the future. It also can potentially give more stakes to weekly television matches.

WWE Survey Asks About Several Topics

According to PWInsider, other topics on the survey included how often respondents watch weekly television, which WWE programming they want, how often individuals attend live events.

Further, WWE asked about interest in NFTs and whether or not they are interested in “real behind-the-scenes workings at WWE.”

WWE has been ramping up their surveys of late. Another recently went out asking fans about their interest in several matches for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event card. A survey in March asked questions about other wrestling promotions, including AEW, Impact, and NJPW.

Make sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.