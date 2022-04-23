Spoiler: Roman Reigns’ Next Feud Revealed (Video)

We now know who Roman Reigns will be feuding with next.

After a couple of weeks of stalling, many questioned whether or not Reigns would even be featured on the WrestleMania Backlash card. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that the “Tribal Chief” will indeed be headlining the show on May 8.

WrestlingNews.co has posted fan video of Roman Reigns kicking off his feud with Drew McIntyre. The angle took place during tapings for the April 29th episode of SmackDown.

The tapings were held after the April 22nd airing of SmackDown. This was done because WWE stars are scheduled for a European tour beginning on April 28.