WWE UK Tour Announced for Summer 2023

WWE has announced a tour of the United Kingdom to be held next summer, with five shows that include stops in Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield, Dublin and Cardiff.

The Raw and SmackDown brands will entertain fans across the UK from June 28 through July 2. Superstars from Raw include Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Damage CTRL and The Street Profits.

SmackDown will feature Sami Zayn, The Usos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, and The New Day.

Here are the dates and locations for WWE’s Summer 2023 UK Tour:

Wednesday, June 28th in Liverpool, UK (Raw)

Thursday, June 29th in Sheffield, UK (Raw)

Thursday, June 29th in Dublin, Ireland (SmackDown)

Friday, June 30th in Newcastle, UK (Raw)

Sunday, July 2nd in Cardiff, Wales (SmackDown)

Top stars not currently advertised to appear include WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Cody Rhodes. Of course, we are still more than six months out from these events and the omitted names could very well be there.

Tickets for WWE’s Summer 2023 UK tour go on sale this Friday, December 16.