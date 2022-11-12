WWE Wants A Lot of Celebrity Involvement For WrestleMania 39 (Report)

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a star-studded event, and we’re not just talking about the Superstars who’ll be competing.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, marking the fourth year in a row WrestleMania will be over two nights.

The show will air from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, marking the seventh time WWE’s biggest event of the year will be in the Golden State.

Celebrities

WrestleMania and celebrity culture have been intertwined since the very first event in 1985, which saw Mr. T, Liberace, Muhammad Ali, Cyndi Lauper, and others on the show.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s reported that WWE wants a lot of celebrity involvement in the show, given that WrestleMania 39 will air from Hollywood.

WWE wants a lot of mainstream attention for WrestleMania 39 and believes that this attention will come with celebrities involved.

The Observer adds that WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has several connections with people in the sports and entertainment industries from his time working as an agent.

WrestleMania 39 Plans

WrestleMania 39 will likely see a lot of celebrities appear, but the biggest question now is who?

Depending on whether he is recovered from his Crown Jewel injury, Logan Paul could be on the card, and has teased interest in a match with John Cena.

Cena will reportedly be wrestling on the show, but it is unclear at this time who he will face.

Arguably the biggest celebrity WWE is seeking for the show is The Rock, who many predict will face Roman Reigns at the event.