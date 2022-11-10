4 Dream Opponents for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

This week, it was reported that John Cena is expected to perform at WrestleMania 39, after missing both this year’s show and last year’s as well.

Cena’s thriving Hollywood career has kept him away from the ring, with his most recent televised match taking place all the way back at Summerslam 2021.

John Cena has faced some of wrestling’s biggest names at WrestleMania, including Bray Wyatt, The Rock, the Big Show, and Shawn Michaels, but who is next for Big Match John?

4 – Austin Theory

Is the long-rumored Cena-Theory match destined to happen at WrestleMania?

To many people, the most obvious choice for WWE, a match between Cena and Theory makes a lot of sense.

It was earlier this year that the two teased a feud, with both men throwing shade at one another on social media.

At the time, fans predicted that a match at Summerslam 2022 was bound to happen, likely for the U.S. Title Theory held earlier this year.

That of course didn’t happen, and while he’s confident the Cena match will come in time, Theory has been on a downward spiral since then, recently failing in his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.

At just 25 years old, Theory is a star WWE could get a lot out of for years, possibly decades to come, but they need to have that big win.

A match with Cena would be a fantastic mix of generations, and if Theory was to get the win, would set the cocky heel back on track on his road to the main event.

3 – Logan Paul

Logan Paul wowed fans with his gutsy performance against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Fans may love him or hate him, but there’s no denying Logan Paul‘s talent in the ring.

In just three matches, Paul has shown that he can hang with full-time WWE Superstars, and he could soon be sharing the ring with John Cena.

Cena’s thriving Hollywood career and Paul consistent YouTube fame would guarantee the match mainstream exposure, something WWE always wants, especially for WrestleMania.

The story would not need to be too complex, and while WWE could go with a heel Paul disrespecting the legend, the feud would also work as face vs. face.

It could be as simple as Paul saying that he wants to prove himself by facing the best, and boom! John Cena storyline, and Paul recently tweeted interest in the match.

The big question however is Paul’s recent injuries, which are expected to keep him out for the foreseeable future, and could force him to miss WrestleMania.

With that said, Cena himself became known for recovering from injuries at a near super-human rate, and if Paul can match that, then this unlikely dream match is a possibility.

2 – Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

2022 has been the year of the Austrian powerhouse GUNTHER, who could have a war with John Cena.

As anyone who watches SmackDown will know, 2022 has been the year of GUNTHER.

Debuting on the blue brand earlier this year, the Austrian quickly captured the Intercontinental Championship and has held on to it with an iron grip.

Of course, GUNTHER’s rise to prominence has come during Cena’s hiatus from wrestling, but a match between the two would be a spectacle.

The clash of styles alone would make this a potential Match of the Night, and the story would play into Imperium’s quest for respect for wrestling.

This match is more than wishful thinking, however, as like Paul, GUNTHER has also addressed rumors of a match, and is all for facing Big Match John.

Should he hold the Intercontinental title that long, there would also be the possibility of John Cena finally winning the gold and becoming a Grand Slam Champion, one of a select few accolades not on his resume.

GUNTHER’s title reign has done wonders to bring prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship, and having the biggest star of the past two decades would certainly add to that.

1 – Randy Orton

It’s been over five years since the two veterans faced off. Will WrestleMania 39 mark the end of one of WWE’s biggest feuds?

All matches so far are never before seen bouts, but what if WWE wants an opponent Cena is VERY familiar with?

Holmes and Moriarty. Batman and The Joker. Some opponents are made for each other. Orton and Cena are such a pair.

Fans may groan at the idea of seeing YET ANOTHER Cena-Orton match, but bear in mind that it’s been five years since their last bout, and close to nine years since their last match at a Premium Live Event.

Cena and Orton are two of WWE’s biggest stars, and a rematch (especially one billed as their final collision) is worthy of WrestleMania.

But there’s another reason why this match makes sense for WrestleMania 39: Time.

As we’ve seen, Cena isn’t around as much these days, and it’s not impossible to think that WrestleMania 39 could be the last time he competes at WWE’s flag-ship show.

There’s also questions that need to be raised about Orton, who’s missed most of 2022 with an injury, and is expected to miss the rest of this year.

If WWE wants one final epic Cena-Orton match, then the window of opportunity is closing, and WrestleMania 39 could be a fitting send-off for one of the biggest feuds in wrestling.