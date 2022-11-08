John Cena ‘Should be Wrestling’ at WWE WrestleMania 39 (Report)

John Cena will be donning his jorts and sneakers for next year’s WrestleMania according to a recent report.

Cena, a 16-time WWE World Champion, was once the face of the promotion but has appeared less in recent years due to his thriving Hollywood career.

John hasn’t competed in WWE in over a year, with his most recent televised match seeing him lose to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021.

WrestleMania

Cena appearances are becoming increasingly rare, and the former World Champion has missed the past two WrestleManias.

Speaking to Louis Dangoor this week, WrestleVotes gave an update on Cena’s plans for WrestleMania 39.

“Cena should be there and Cena should be wrestling.” WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes also refuted the idea that Vince McMahon‘s retirement from WWE in July this year would hurt Cena’s chances of a high-profile match on the card.

“Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other.” WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes added that Cena competing next year makes sense if John wants to be ‘the next Rock,’ as WrestleMania 39 will take place in Los Angeles, California.

Cena Vs. Theory?

With WrestleMania still months away, there’s no confirmation on who John Cena will face at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, a feud was teased between Cena and Austin Theory, who like John held the United States Championship early into his career.

While many expected a match between the two at Summerslam, that did not take place, and Theory instead faced Bobby Lashley on July 30.

Despite this, Theory has said he expects to face Cena at next year’s WrestleMania.