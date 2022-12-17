WWE Wants to Make Upcoming SmackDown With John Cena a “Must-Watch” Show

John Cena is slated to return to WWE television on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

According to Fightful Select, there’s been talk of seeing him before then. Per the report, “there have been discussions within WWE and even plans to integrate Cena into upcoming episodes of SmackDown even before he arrives.”

Some of the talks included having a “video presence” of some sort, but the extent of that wasn’t known. That was one of the several things that were teased to hype up Smackdown this week.

The report added that the Cena appearance will be promoted heavily over the next two weeks and that they wanted to make the December 30 show a “must-watch.”

His Last Appearance

During Cena’s return on Raw for his 20th Anniversary celebration over the summer, he did not set up his match with Theory at SummerSlam, which had been speculated about because they had been publicly teasing a match.

Instead, nothing was announced regarding his WWE future, as Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.

Shortly before WWE confirmed Cena would be appearing on this episode of SmackDown, it was reported that Cena was expected to work WrestleMania 39 although an opponent wasn’t mentioned.