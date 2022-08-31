WWE Worlds Collide Preview: Matches, How to Watch (Updated)

This weekend’s WWE Worlds Collide premium live event will be a pivotal show for the NXT and NXT UK brands.

Earlier this month, WWE announced NXT Europe, a new brand launching in 2023.

The new NXT Europe brand spells the end of NXT UK, which has operated since December 2016. As part of NXT UK going the way of 205 Live, WWE will be unifying the top championships from the NXT and NXT UK brands.

Worlds Collide 2022 Matches

WWE has confirmed five championship matches for Sunday’s Worlds Collide 2022 premium live event. Here’s the full card:

NXT Champion Bronn Breaker vs. NXT Champion Tyler Bate

The top champions from the two brands will square off to crown the Undisputed NXT Champion. Bronn Breaker puts the NXT Championship on the line against NXT UK Champion, Tyler Bate.

Triple Threat NXT Women’s Championship Unification Match

A new undisputed NXT Women’s Champion will be crowned in a triple threat match. Reigning NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose puts her gold on the line against NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport.

North American Championship Match

Ricochet made a surprise appearance on this week’s NXT 2.0 to confront Carmelo Hayes, NXT’s reigning North American Champion. Ricochet says he’s back to collect “his” title.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Fatal 4-Way Elimination

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers battle NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs & Jensen, Pretty Deadly and Gallus.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defend against former NXT stars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

Plus, we’ll also see Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in a best of three rounds match.

How to Watch: WWE Worlds Collide 2022

WWE presents Worlds Collide 2022 this Sunday September 4th from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Worlds Collide will stream live at 4pm (Eastern) on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.