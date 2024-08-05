Wyatt Sicks Timeline: Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Members and Lore

The WWE universe has been captivated by the enigmatic and eerie presence of The Wyatt Sicks, a stable that continues the legacy of Bray Wyatt. This article delves into the timeline, key members, and the intricate lore surrounding this faction.

Formation of The Wyatt Sicks

The roots of The Wyatt Sicks (stylized as Wyatt Sick6) trace back to the return of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022.

Wyatt’s comeback was marked by the introduction of a mysterious character, Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bray’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda).

Uncle Howdy quickly became a central figure in Wyatt’s storylines, especially in the feud between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair.

The Genesis

The faction’s official formation occurred on June 17, 2024, following Bray Wyatt’s tragic death in August 2023.

Bo Dallas, taking on the Uncle Howdy persona, returned from hiatus to lead the new stable. The Wyatt Sicks made a chilling debut with members Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, each representing twisted versions of characters from Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse.

Key Members and Their Roles

Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy

Bo Dallas, under the guise of Uncle Howdy, serves as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. Following Bray Wyatt’s death, Dallas’s character evolved, embracing his real-life identity, Taylor Rotunda, to honor his brother’s legacy.

Uncle Howdy is a menacing presence, reminiscent of Bray’s cryptic and unsettling persona.

Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan, a longtime ally of Bray Wyatt, returned to WWE as part of The Wyatt Sicks faction.

He embodies the character Rambling Rabbit from the Firefly Funhouse, adding a layer of dark humor and unpredictability to the group.

Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis portrays Mercy the Buzzard, another Firefly Funhouse character.

Lumis’ inclusion brings an eerie, silent menace to the faction, complementing the unstable dynamics of the group.

Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy takes on the role of Huskus the Pig Boy, a character symbolizing Bray Wyatt’s inner demons and struggles.

Gacy’s portrayal adds depth to the faction’s narrative, highlighting themes of redemption and inner conflict.

Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross plays Abby the Witch, bringing a sinister and chaotic energy to The Wyatt Sicks. Her character’s involvement underscores the group’s supernatural and macabre elements.

The Lore and Storylines

Bray Wyatt’s Vision

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE in 2022 hinted at the formation of a new faction, initially rumored to be called the Wyatt 6.

This group was envisioned to bring to life the twisted characters from the Firefly Funhouse. Despite his untimely death, Bray’s vision lived on through Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks.

The Nightbird ARG

At the start of 2024, WWE launched an alternate reality game (ARG) dubbed “Nightbird.” This ARG featured vignettes and cryptic messages that teased Uncle Howdy’s return.

The interactive elements, including QR codes and social media takeovers, built anticipation for The Wyatt Sicks’ debut.

The Debut

The Wyatt Sicks made their debut on the June 17, 2024, episode of Raw. The segment featured eerie visuals reminiscent of Bray Wyatt’s iconic entrances.

Nikki Cross’s dramatic reveal, followed by the group’s attack on WWE personnel, set the stage for Uncle Howdy’s proclamation: “We’re here.”

Continuing the Legacy

On the June 24, 2024, episode of Raw, Bo Dallas appeared in a poignant segment where he, as Uncle Howdy, interviewed himself as Taylor Rotunda.

This segment paid tribute to Bray Wyatt, blending reality with kayfabe and solidifying The Wyatt Sicks’ place in WWE lore.