Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels Tops WWE’s ‘50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever’

WWE has officially ranked its 50 greatest WrestleMania matches, with The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 earning the No. 1 spot. The countdown, released daily over the past 50 days, celebrates the legacy of WWE’s flagship event while also sparking conversation among fans.

Coming in at second place is the legendary submission match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, followed by The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 18 in third.

Other standout entries include WrestleMania 40’s main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at No. 6, and the iconic TLC tag team match from WrestleMania 17 featuring The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian at No. 7.

Below is the full Top 50 list as ranked by WWE: