Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels Tops WWE’s ‘50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever’

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has officially ranked its 50 greatest WrestleMania matches, with The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 earning the No. 1 spot. The countdown, released daily over the past 50 days, celebrates the legacy of WWE’s flagship event while also sparking conversation among fans.

Coming in at second place is the legendary submission match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, followed by The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 18 in third.

Other standout entries include WrestleMania 40’s main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at No. 6, and the iconic TLC tag team match from WrestleMania 17 featuring The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and Edge & Christian at No. 7.

Below is the full Top 50 list as ranked by WWE:

  1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 25
  2. Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin — WrestleMania 13
  3. The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan — WrestleMania 18
  4. Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat — WrestleMania 3
  5. The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin — WrestleMania 17
  6. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes — WrestleMania 40
  7. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian — WrestleMania 17
  8. Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan — WrestleMania 3
  9. The Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage — WrestleMania 7
  10. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair — WrestleMania 35
  11. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart — WrestleMania 10
  12. Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 10
  13. The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin — WrestleMania 19
  14. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 12
  15. The Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan — WrestleMania 6
  16. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair — WrestleMania 39
  17. Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar — WrestleMania 19
  18. The Undertaker vs. Triple H — WrestleMania 28
  19. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair — WrestleMania 37
  20. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes — WrestleMania 40
  21. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon — WrestleMania 34
  22. Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 21
  23. The Undertaker vs. CM Punk — WrestleMania 29
  24. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens — WrestleMania 38
  25. Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart — WrestleMania 8
  26. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 26
  27. Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan — WrestleMania 5
  28. Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H — WrestleMania 30
  29. The Undertaker vs. Edge — WrestleMania 24
  30. The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn — WrestleMania 39
  31. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — WrestleMania 32
  32. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista — WrestleMania 30
  33. Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair — WrestleMania 8
  34. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair — WrestleMania 24
  35. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston — WrestleMania 35
  36. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair — WrestleMania 38
  37. The Undertaker vs. Triple H — WrestleMania 27
  38. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle — WrestleMania 20
  39. GUNTHER vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre — WrestleMania 39
  40. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns — WrestleMania 31
  41. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles — WrestleMania 36
  42. Mick Foley vs. Edge — WrestleMania 22
  43. John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels — WrestleMania 23
  44. Seth Rollins vs. Triple H — WrestleMania 33
  45. The Undertaker vs. Batista — WrestleMania 23
  46. Mr. T and Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff — WrestleMania 1
  47. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar — WrestleMania 33
  48. The Rock vs. John Cena — WrestleMania 28
  49. Sting vs. Triple H — WrestleMania 31
  50. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes — WrestleMania 38
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
