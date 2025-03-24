$500K ‘Ric Flair Act’ Proposed for Wrestling Hall of Fame in North Carolina

North Carolina has introduced a new bill titled the “Ric Flair Act,” aiming to explore the establishment of a professional wrestling hall of fame. The proposed legislation allocates $500,000 to examine the feasibility of creating a museum honoring wrestling legends, including Ric Flair.

Filed on March 24, 2025, the bill outlines the use of funds to study the potential for a hall of fame that would recognize the sport’s cultural significance and its deep roots in the state. The museum, tentatively titled the “Ric Flair Hall of Fame” or “Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame,” would pay tribute to Flair’s enduring impact and the many wrestling figures connected to North Carolina.

The project would be overseen by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with the research phase serving as a foundation for future decisions. North Carolina’s long-standing association with professional wrestling, coupled with Ric Flair’s iconic status, makes the state a strong candidate to host such an institution.

Flair, widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, has enjoyed a storied career spanning over five decades. His contributions have earned him inductions into multiple halls of fame, including those of WWE and the NWA, solidifying his influence on generations of fans and performers alike.

The study’s findings will guide next steps in determining whether a permanent hall of fame can become a reality in North Carolina.