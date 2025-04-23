Nia Jax & Paul Heyman Face Backlash Following WrestleMania Roast

WWE’s first-ever Roast of WrestleMania promised to be hilarious and outrageous, but it appears some of the material at the event went too far for some viewers. Nia Jax and Paul Heyman, in particular, have drawn the ire of fans.

Nia Jax

Jax’s appearance at the roast included her making light of allegations that she has injured women in the ring. According to one Reddit user who was in attendance, Jax “in no uncertain terms literally told Charlotte to go f*** herself.”

Jax also joked that Charlotte would be better off at home worrying about her three divorces rather than being in attendance.

These comments have led to a backlash against her online, as fans believe what she said crossed a line. Charlotte’s divorce from Andrade was only recently made public knowledge, resulting in the ‘Queen’ claiming she had “failed again.”

nia being torn to shreds since the start of her career, constantly being made fun of for her weight, her sloppines and overall being an unsafe worker. reaching out to charlotte in help of losing her weight and everything, and after having her 15 minutes of fame does this? — jwi;) (@ssoooccksss) April 22, 2025

not only does nia jax suck at her job, she also sucks as a person get her out of here — JJ ? (@HouseofSky) April 22, 2025

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman, another individual known for speaking his mind, also has fans complaining online. In footage posted online by Bodyslam.net, Heyman can be heard making scathing jokes about Puerto Rico, echoing comments from roast host Tony Hinchcliffe.

Heyman also made ‘coming out of the closet’ jokes that have irked fans, as well as jokes about minors being forcibly married.

Clip from TikTok of Paul Heyman & Fluffy from the WrestleMania Roast… pic.twitter.com/M6gIvFoipG — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) April 22, 2025

Heyman also took aim at Freddie Prinze Jr., calling the actor/former WWE writer a “f***ing nobody.” Heyman mocked Prinze’s desire to form his own wrestling promotion, claiming Prinze knows nothing about the wrestling business.

This year’s roast was the first of its kind, but some are now wondering if the event will return in 2026 for WrestleMania 42.