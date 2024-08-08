Adam Pearce On Another Match, Chelsea Green, Nick Aldis, Backstage Role

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet of Insight to discuss a variety of topics. The former NWA Worlds Champion turned authority figure has been a regular on WWE programming for years now as he attempts to lay down the law on the Monday Night RAW roster.

On If He Could Still Wrestle

Outside of a handful of storyline matches for WWE, Pearce hasn’t been a full-time wrestler since 2014. On the podcast, Pearce made clear he could wrestle today if he wanted to, but the temptation isn’t there.

“I don’t want to [wrestle.] I appreciate that though. I’ve been done for 10 years. December 21 of this year will be 10 years to the day I had my last pro match.”

Many fans have speculated on whether Pearce could lock horns with Nick Aldis, the GM of SmackDown who has also held the NWA Worlds Championship. Pearce admitted that there’s “something there” but doubts that this will play out in WWE.

“I think neither one of us neither Nick and I are ever going to angle for a position in the spotlight like that. I think we’re both content very happy and very honored to have the positions we have currently in WWE.”

Instead of wrestling Aldis, or anyone else for that matter, Pearce is satisfied with his role on WWE TV which he called “the pinnacle of my professional career.”

On Chelsea Green

Pearce’s tenure as RAW GM has seem him repeatedly at odds with Chelsea Green who continues to make demands and complaints at the authority figure. Despite their on-screen differences, Pearce is pleased he can work off the naturally funny Canadian.

“She would do her thing and to this day when she does it’s almost like you don’t have to say anything… I always thought let Chelsea be Chelsea and I just have to kind of react without saying anything.”

On Working Backstage

Pearce’s role over RAW isn’t just confined to what fans see on-screen as he also serves as a producer of the red brand. On the podcast, Pearce recalled some of his other work with the company.

“I have been the director of live events, which means I have written and booked the territory brother, so to speak. I did that for a long period of time, which was a lot of fun. I was hired to be a coach and a trainer way back when almost a decade, just about a decade now. So I spent the first 10 months at the Performance Center teaching, which was awesome in and of itself.”

On Working with Bray Wyatt

In August 2020, Pearce stepped into the Firefly Funhouse to deliver a contract to Bray Wyatt and became ‘Postman Pearce’ in the madhouse. The RAW GM said that he still has the costume he wore for the segment, such is the legacy of working with the late wrestler.