WWE Letting It Rip This Week With AEW References on TV

WWE may have spent decades acting like they’re the only wrestling game in town, but that’s not the case anymore. Here’s five times WWE brought up their rivals in AEW over the past week:

CM Punk Still Works With Children

On the March 24, edition of WWE Raw, CM Punk didn’t hold back on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Taking aim at the pair, he noted that “The more things change, the more they stay the same. I work with children.” This was a nod to Punk declaring that he worked with “f***ing children” during his infamous All Out 2022 post-show rant.

The more things change, the more things stay the same. I WORK WITH CHILDREN.



Punk giving a shout out to the elite ? pic.twitter.com/PIJ5MEStxn — Triple H’s Thoughts ? (@TripleHHHPaulL) March 24, 2025

Ricky Saints Can’t Go Back

On the March 25, edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears confronted Ricky Saints, a meeting of two AEW alum. Spears even alluded to Saints ‘burning bridges’ and being unable to go back if things in NXT don’t work out. Saints’ final year with AEW saw him go unused and the former FTW Champion was hardly quiet with his frustration at the time.

Drew McIntyre Gets ‘Real Glass’ in his Eye

After being attacked by Damian Priest on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre took to X to claim he’d got “real glass” in his eye. This was a clear nod to Jack Perry’s comment about using real glass at AEW All In: London 2023. This comment, itself referencing CM Punk opposing the use of real glass on Collision, would spark the backstage fight that’d result in Punk being terminated from AEW.

That was real glass…



It got in my eye. — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 28, 2025

Cody Rhodes Gets Booed

Opening Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes looked to disarm John Cena by bringing up topics that Cena could use to ‘cook’ him. Along the way, Rhodes brought up being booed in a company he created, an obvious nod to the often-frosty reception he received in AEW despite being a babyface.

Cody: "I got booed out the company i created" pic.twitter.com/LxaxEWDFBy — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) March 31, 2025

Cena’s Billion-Dollar Jibe

John Cena didn’t arrive to Raw to ‘cook’ Cody Rhodes but rather to ‘bury’ the Undisputed WWE Champion. In his fiery retort, Cena declared that “I make empires for billionaires,” while Rhodes just “steals money from their kids.” This was a reference to both Shad and Tony Khan, the latter being the AEW President.

John Cena – I make empires for billionaires all you’ve ever done is steal money from there kids.



NO JOHN HES ALREADY DEAD #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/LdymL2GPa7 — Jack Dillinger (@YouMeAnd1939) March 31, 2025

AEW, the self-proclaimed “challenger brand”, has never shied away from taking shots at WWE, but now it’s the industry leader that has plenty to say. Stay tuned to SEScoops to see what AEW’s roster will have to say about all these references made.