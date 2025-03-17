After Raw: Cody Rhodes Challenges John Cena’s Old Persona, Keeps Winning Streak Alive

Cody Rhodes didn’t have the most eventful night on WWE RAW, but he made sure his message to John Cena was unmistakable. Addressing Cena, Rhodes made it clear he wanted to face the version of him that once defined WWE—not the weary and broken competitor he sees now. The Brussels crowd stood firmly behind Rhodes, delivering one of the most lopsided reactions in recent memory.

?? Cody Rhodes salue l’ambiance à Bruxelles ce soir et évoque la possibilité d’un PLE en Belgique ??#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xugZPSrSZo — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) March 17, 2025

After RAW went off the air, Rhodes returned to the ring for a post-show dark match against Dominik Mysterio. The result was no surprise—Cody secured his 18th consecutive victory over Mysterio, continuing his dominance over The Judgment Day’s troublemaker.

Following the match, Rhodes engaged with the Belgian audience, emphasizing that their demand could influence WWE’s future live events in the region. “It’s all on you,” he told the crowd, hinting that fan enthusiasm plays a key role in event scheduling.

Meanwhile, Dominik had his own issues on RAW. He once again pushed for Penta to join The Judgment Day, but Finn Bálor quickly dismissed the idea.