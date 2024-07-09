AJ Lee Confirms Several Upcoming Projects Amid WWE Rumors

AJ Lee has confirmed several upcoming projects under her Scrappy Hearts production company amid rumors about her potential WWE return.

The former Divas Champion was interviewed by Screen Rant during the Tribeca Film Festival. She was there promoting her new movie Sacramento starring Michael Angarano, Michael Cera, and Kristen Stewart in lead roles.

During the interview, Lee real name April Mendez, was asked if she has any projects in the works under her Scrappy Heart Productions banner. The former WWE star revealed that they have several projects ready to be launched with the goal of telling stories of underrepresented communities:

“We have an original comic book coming out very soon, and we have a short film that is about to hit the festival circuit and a horror movie that is next in list and ready to go.

So we are really excited to show you what we have at Scrappy Heart Productions. We’re trying to represent underrepresented communities, like my, like the Latino community. We want us to be the stars of our own stories and we’re really fighting for that.”

Scrappy Hearts Production is a company AJ Lee started with Aimee Garcia. Garcia is known for her roles in shows such as Lucifer and How To Train Your Dragon.

A potential WWE return for the former champion has been a topic of discussion among fans since her husband, CM Punk returned to the company last year at Survivor Series.

The repeated mention of Lee in Punk’s ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre has only added fuel to the fire and there were even rumors that AJ could make an appearance at last Saturday’s Money In The Bank PPV.

Though when asked about it in the post-show media scrum, Punk had alluded to all the projects his wife was working on. The latest comments from the former WWE star only further confirm that she is not very likely to make time from her busy schedule for a wrestling comeback.