CM Punk Says He Doesn’t Want To Give False Hope of AJ Lee’s Return

CM Punk says he would love to see AJ Lee return to WWE but it’s a decision she is going to have to make for herself.

The Straight Edge star took part in the post Money In The Bank 2024 media scrum after costing Drew McIntyre yet another opportunity at becoming a world champion earlier in the night.

- Advertisement -

During the talk, Punk was asked about the chatter of his wife potentially making a comeback to WWE and if we can hope to see the two of them sharing the ring again. The former world champion claimed that he doesn’t want to give false hope to people:

“I appreciate the question. You would have to ask my wife but she’s not here. She’s taking care of Larry. I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying never say never.

I don’t want to give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say ‘I think this could happen’ I think this is a brave new world. I don’t think a lot of people thought I was going to show up. It’s really all on her.”

- Advertisement -

She’s Doing Her Own Thing: CM Punk

CM Punk noted how as a fan of AJ Lee, he would love to see the former Divas Champion back in the ring. Though he also mentioned all the projects she is currently involved in, which makes it hard for the female star to make a comeback:

“She’s busy. I’m super proud of her. She’s doing her own thing. She’s got, I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about this stuff. She’s got a production company started up, she’s writing TV, movies, all kinds of stuff.

I laughably, I always say I’m a bad husband because I never know what project she’s talking about. ‘Oh, I have a meeting’ and I’m like, ‘With who? Is it Netflix? Is it Hulu? Is it CBS?’ I don’t know. She’s got so many irons in so many different fires. I will say as a fan of hers, would love to see it.”

- Advertisement -

You can check out the full Money In The Bank 2024 media scrum below: