AJ Styles: This Injury Is Challenging

AJ Styles returned to WWE television on SmackDown in late 2024, where he faced off against rising star Carmelo Hayes. While Hayes secured the victory, Styles was seen limping to the back after the match, sparking concerns about his condition. WWE later confirmed that Styles had suffered a mid-foot ligament sprain, initially believed by some to be part of the storyline. However, it was soon revealed that the injury was legitimate.

Styles later disclosed that he had sustained a Lisfranc injury, a serious condition affecting the bones and ligaments in the middle of the foot. Styles shared the details with fans on Twitter, describing the severity of the injury. “It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot, I would have a bone sticking out of my foot,” he wrote. When a fan referenced NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s 2016 season-ending Lisfranc injury, Styles replied, “Bingo, as the kids say….I’m cooked!”

In the latest update, Styles mentioned on Twitter that the injury remains a significant challenge. Before being sidelined, he was reportedly set to begin a farewell storyline in WWE, which has now been delayed due to his recovery. Fans and colleagues alike continue to wish Styles a speedy and successful recovery.