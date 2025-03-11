AJ Styles isn’t convinced Logan Paul belongs in WWE and is ready to put him to the test. After recent tensions between the two, things escalated on WWE Raw when Styles attacked Paul, forcing him to retreat.

Speaking on Raw Recap, Styles made it clear that he’s not just fighting for himself—he’s fighting for everyone who questions Paul’s place in WWE.

“I feel like it’s me and the rest of the country wanting to hurt Logan Paul. So I’m just trying to do everyone a favor and get it done as quick as possible—get him out of our ring,” Styles said.

When asked if he thought Paul respected wrestling, Styles didn’t hold back, likening him to a spoiled child who hasn’t paid his dues.

“It’s like giving your kids everything they want before they even work for anything. They’re spoiled, right? And I would say it’s kind of the same thing with Logan Paul. He thinks he can just come to a WWE ring. Not an independent wrestling ring like the rest of us had, or maybe at least the PC to train a little bit. He has done none of that, and thinks he belongs in our ring?”

While Styles acknowledged Paul’s athletic ability, he argued that being an athlete doesn’t automatically make someone a WWE superstar.

“There are tons of athletes out there that don’t belong in our ring. We had to sacrifice something to get here—time, pain, all of it. Logan Paul hasn’t given anything. That’s the problem. You gotta give something to get something.”

Styles made his intentions clear—he’s not backing down until Paul proves he belongs.

“I didn’t start this. Logan did. I’m just gonna finish it. If he wants to be in a WWE ring, let’s see how bad he wants it. Let’s take him to a point where he might break. If he doesn’t, maybe he belongs. I don’t have to like him, but I can respect him. Maybe this needs to be a match. I don’t care where. Let’s do it.”

AJ Styles isn’t interested in shortcuts or handouts—if Logan Paul wants respect in WWE, he’s going to have to fight for it. The question is, can he handle it when things get real?