Logan Paul Vs. AJ Styles Set for WWE WrestleMania 41

AJ Styles and Logan Paul will do battle at WrestleMania 41 following months of back-and-forth issues between the two WWE Superstars. On the March 31, edition of WWE Raw, Styles invited Logan Paul to come out and meet him face to face, Paul mocked the ‘sheep’ in the crowd before proceeding to belittle Styles.

Styles warned Paul not to write checks that his ass can’t cash which the Maverick took as a challenge to a match. Paul then claimed that he doesn’t fight for free, and London can’t afford him, furturer angering the crowd inside the O2 Arena. The pair briefly brawled in the ring and outside of it with Paul hitting the Pauldimizer on AJ Styles to close out the segment.

Though a match wasn’t confirmed in this segment, it was revealed shortly after. In a backstage segment, Adam Pearce confirmed that the two will battle at WrestleMania 41. This will be Paul’s fourth time competing at WrestleMania, where he currently has a 2-1 record. Styles joins an impressive collection of Superstars to face Paul including Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

WWE.com is hyping up the match with the following message:

WrestleMania 41 will play host to The Phenomenal One going toe-to-toe with The Maverick in what is sure to be an unforgettable match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Since returning from injury, AJ Styles has not taken kindly to Logan Paul, leading to tense interactions between the high-level Superstars. Paul loves being part of viral moments, but he was on the wrong side of a huge one when Styles got the last laugh alongside comedian Andrew Schulz. After weeks of mockery and sneak attacks, the bitterness between Styles and Paul will culminate in a can’t-miss matchup at WrestleMania 41.

Paul eliminated Styles from the 2025 Royal Rumble match and now he wants to embarrass the Phenomenal One on WWE’s biggest stage. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this match and all matches from WrestleMania 41.