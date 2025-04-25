Aleister Black Returns On WWE SmackDown

A notable return happened on Friday’s WWE SmackDown, as Aleister Black, aka Malaki Black, is back.

On the show, Black came out to interrupt a segment with The Miz, who had been talking. Miz went to get into Black’s face, but Black laid him out with a Black Mass and then sat down in the ring to end the segment. Black came back to his old entrance theme song.

Black first gained prominence in WWE’s NXT from 2017 to 2021. During his time in NXT, he achieved significant success, capturing the NXT Championship and winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Ricochet.

Following his stint in NXT, Black transitioned to WWE’s main roster. However, his time there was cut short, and he was released in 2021. From 2021 to early 2025, he wrestled for AEW under the moniker Malakai Black. Several weeks ago, his tenure with AEW came to an end when he was granted his release from the company.