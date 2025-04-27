Aleister Black: The Majority Of My Career is Over

Aleister Black is back in WWE, but how much longer can fans expect to see him in the ring? Speaking during his Tom Budgen: Stillness in the Void documentary, Black candidly discussed his in-ring future.

“I’m 39. I have another five to eight years in me. Physically, I feel great. I think this is probably the best I’ve looked physically as well.”

Black emphasized that advancements in technology, science, and nutrition have allowed athletes to perform at high levels later into their careers—an age where performance once typically declined. Nevertheless, Black is realistic about his future inside the squared circle.

“I have no illusions about this — the majority of my career is well past me, absolutely.”

As for Aleister Black’s current career, he made his return to WWE during the April 25 edition of SmackDown. After years as part of AEW, the Dutch Superstar is ready to continue his legacy in WWE, even as the end of his career draws nearer each day.

