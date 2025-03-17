Aleister Black’s WWE Return Date Reportedly Revealed

Aleister Black’s return to WWE appears to be set, with a recent SmackDown teaser hinting at his comeback ahead of WrestleMania 41.

A mysterious vignette aired during the March 14 episode of SmackDown, fueling speculation about the former Malakai Black’s return. The segment was indeed for Black, and he is expected to make his in-ring return on the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41, per Fightful Select.

The April 25 edition of SmackDown will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, and U.S. Champion LA Knight advertised for the event.

Black last competed in WWE on the October 12, 2020, episode of Raw, losing to Kevin Owens in a No Disqualifications match. After interfering in a May 2021 SmackDown main event, he was released before wrestling another match.

Black’s Road Back to WWE

Malakai Black made his impactful AEW debut in July 2021 at Road Rager, where he attacked both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his signature Black Mass kick. During his tenure with AEW from 2021 to 2025, Black established himself as one of the company’s most unique and compelling talents, engaging in notable feuds with Cody Rhodes and Adam Copeland.

He became the de facto leader of The House of Black stable, which included Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Under his leadership, the faction captured the AEW World Trios Championship in March 2023 at Revolution by defeating The Elite, marking Black’s first championship in AEW before losing the titles to Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed at All In.

Black’s contract with AEW officially expired on February 9, 2025, making him a free agent and concluding his nearly four-year run with the promotion