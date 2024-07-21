Alex Shelley “Might Not Come Back” To West Coast Pro Amid WWE Rumors

Alex Shelley has suggested that his days competing on the independents are coming to an end, amid rumors he is set to join WWE. Appearing at West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Untouchable event, Shelley indirectly addressed speculation that he and Chris Sabin are set to join the Stamford-based promotion. Shelley did not confirm or deny those reports but did tell fans “I might not come back here.” If that is the case, Shelley is pleased that “the future of pro wrestling is safe and sound is a West Coast Pro ring.”

Recent reports have suggested that Shelley and Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns, have been in talks with WWE. Reigning WWE Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa added fuel to the speculation when he posted a photo of the duo on his Instagram Stories.

Shelley’s message at West Coast Pro Untouchable isn’t the first tease that he is leaving the indies, seemingly to join WWE. In a recent Instagram post, Shelley spoke about celebrating the 4th of July by possibly having his final match with Beyond Wrestling for a while.

Shelley stepping away from the independents has led many to believe he and Sabin will soon be joining WWE. After all, if the pair were heading to AEW, it’d be more likely that they’d be allowed to still compete on the independents as many All-Elite talent already do.

A world-renowned athlete who has held gold in TNA and beyond, Shelley would make an excellent addition to the WWE roster. If Sabin joins Shelley, then the Guns would be able to demonstrate their skills against some of the top tag-teams in wrestling today that can be found in WWE.

Alex Shelley’s WWE Past

Should Shelley join WWE, it won’t be his first time competing for the promotion. Shelley’s first match for the company came in June 2005 on Sunday Night Heat where he lost to Simon Dean. After establishing himself as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, Shelley competed in a handful of matches in NXT in early 2020 where he teamed with Timesplitters ally KUSHIDA.