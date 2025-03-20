Alexa Bliss Assures Fans She’s Fine

Alexa Bliss is letting fans know she’s doing just fine after her scheduled WWE World appearance during WrestleMania 41 weekend was unexpectedly canceled.

After news broke that Bliss had been removed from the event lineup, she took to social media with a lighthearted response. Posting a GIF from the TV show Friends, Bliss quoted the famous line: “I’m fine, okay? I’m great!”—seemingly reassuring fans despite ongoing speculation about her WWE status.

Bliss was initially set to appear at WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17 to 21, but Fanatic Events, which handles bookings, confirmed she would no longer be attending. No official reason was given for the change.

The former Women’s Champion made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year but has only competed twice since. Reports have suggested WWE had “major plans” for Bliss at WrestleMania 41, possibly linking her to the Wyatt Sicks faction. However, her absence from the WWE World schedule has raised further questions about her role in the event.

For now, Bliss appears to be in good spirits, but fans will have to wait and see whether she plays a part in WrestleMania weekend.