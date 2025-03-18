Alexa Bliss Removed From WWE World Appearance

Alexa Bliss, who made a surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble, has been absent from WWE television since wrestling only two matches. Adding to the mystery, she has now been removed from her scheduled appearance at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

A fan inquired about Bliss’s absence from the Fanatic Events page, which was promoting her appearance at WWE World over WrestleMania 41 weekend next month. Fanatic Events confirmed that Bliss would no longer be attending. The company replied,

“Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending. Please DM if you have any questions!”

Bliss was initially scheduled to appear at WWE World from the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17th to 21st.

Hi, Roger! Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending. Please send me a DM if you have any questions! -Marissa https://t.co/n291Rp7n7f — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) March 18, 2025

This removal has puzzled fans, especially given WrestleVotes’ report of WWE’s “major plans” for Bliss at WrestleMania 41, potentially involving the Wyatt Sicks. Whether Bliss’s absence from WWE World is related to these plans, or if she will return to television in time for WrestleMania, remains to be seen.

As of this writing, Bliss has yet to comment on being pulled from the appearance. It’s unclear when WWE exactly has her planned to make a return to television nor why she has disappeared.