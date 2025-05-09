Alexa Bliss Returns to WWE SmackDown, Teams With Zelina Vega for Tag Team Win

Alexa Bliss made her WWE return on Friday night, stepping back into the ring after a two-month absence. She appeared as the mystery partner of United States Champion Zelina Vega in a tag team match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

https://x.com/wwe/status/1921003006209802386?s=46

Bliss and Vega secured the win after Bliss executed her signature Twisted Bliss followed by a variation of Sister Abigail. The match marked Bliss’ first in-ring appearance since the Elimination Chamber event on March 1, where she competed in the number one contender’s match won by Bianca Belair.

Later in the show, Bliss was featured in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair. The interaction followed Flair’s announcement that she was leaving the company in response to negative crowd reactions. The exchange hinted at the possibility of a future tag team alliance between Bliss and Flair.

Bliss previously made her initial return to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, ending a nearly two-year break from the company.