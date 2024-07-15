Alexa Bliss Shares ‘Twisted Bliss’ Training Video Amid WWE Hiatus

Alexa Bliss has been seen training in the ring as fans await the return of the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion.

On her Instagram Stories, Bliss shared footage of herself in training and hitting her ‘Twisted Bliss’ finishing move.

Alexa Bliss practicing the Twisted Bliss during recent training

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Hiatus

Bliss hasn’t competed for WWE since January of 2023 when she challenged for the RAW Women’s Championship at that year’s Royal Rumble PLE. In May of 2023, Bliss shared that she was pregnant with a social media post describing her child as the “best oops ever.” She and Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter Hendrix into the world in November 2023.

Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Welcome Baby Girl Hendrix Into the World

What’s Next For Alexa Bliss?

Eight months on from the birth of Hendrix Cabrera and there’s still no sign of when Bliss will return, or what she will do once she’s back. Some have suggested that she will ae a program with the Wyatt Sicks, especially as her Royal Rumble 2023 appearance concluded with Uncle Howdy appearing on a screen and asking if she felt in control.

Bliss could work as either an ally of the Wyatt Sicks or perhaps as an adversary. After all, it was Bliss’ interference that cost Bray Wyatt his WrestleMania 37 match against Randy Orton, in what would be Bray’s final WWE match before his 2021 release. With that said, Bliss downplayed the idea of being linked to the QR codes that teased the Wyatt Sicks and she has not teased being a part of the faction.