WWE Update On Bayley’s Health After Missing WrestleMania 41

Bayley will be out of action for some time.

The former Women’s Champion was originally supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the women’s tag titles at WrestleMania 41. She was pulled from the match over the weekend, however, after a backstage attack.

A returning Becky Lynch ended up replacing Bayley in the match, and the two female stars were able to defeat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to become the new champions.

Michael Cole provided an update on the kayfabe injury of the female star during this week’s episode of Raw. He noted that she has a partial shoulder dislocation and she will be out for a bit of time:

“Speaking of Bayley, injury update: she has a partial shoulder dislocation with an anterior labral tear. Bayley will be out for a bit of time now.”

The duo of Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria went on to defend their newly won titles in a rematch against Morgan & Rodriguez in the first match of Raw After WrestleMania. The duo ended up losing the championship in their first title defence, after which Becky turned heel and attacked her partner.

Valkyria still holds the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, so it appears that we’ll see Lynch going after the title following her heel turn tonight.

The mystery of Bayley’s absence continues however, with the update suggesting that she will be kept off TV for a while to sell the attack.