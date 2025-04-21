Watch: What Happened With Seth Rollins Once Raw After WrestleMania Went Off Air

Seth Rollins soaked in the moment once the explosive episode of WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada went off air.

The show lived up to the expectations with multiple big returns and some surprise developments. First, we saw the return of JD McDonagh, who helped Dominik Mysterio retain his IC title. Sami Zayn also made his return to WWE programming, congratulating Jey Uso on his world title victory at Mania.

The biggest return of the night, however, was of Rusev. The former AEW star laid out the Alpha Academy. Later it was revealed that the former US Champion has signed a new long-term contract with WWE, along with his wife Lana.

What Happened After Raw

Seth Rollins accompanied by Paul Heyman was rightfully in the last segment of the show after winning the WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event. He took a mic and started talking, but CM Punk was out before the Visionary could say much.

Punk and Rollins brawled until Roman Reigns’ music hit and the Tribal Chief went right after his former Shield brother. Reigns took out Heyman with a superman punch and was looking to do more damage until a hooded figure showed up to deliver a massive spear to Roman.

The figure revealed himself to be none other than Bron Breakker. The former IC Champion then took out CM Punk, confirming his alliance with Rollins and Heyman. This new trio then stood tall in the ring as the show went off air.

The new faction enjoyed the moment and took their time leaving the ring after the broadcast went off air. They slowly made their way up to the ramp, as Punk and Reigns remained at ringside, licking their wounds.