UFC’s Bo Nickal Eying Jump to WWE

WWE and UFC came together in September 2023 under TKO Group Holdings, merging to massive entities in Sports Entertainment. Ahead of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 3, middleweight fighter Bo Nickal sat down with Khel Now TV and addressed making a potential move to WWE, saying he would “if it makes sense.”

“I think that it would be a ton of fun and I’ve always been a fan of the sport since I was very young.“

Nickal isn’t just interested in competing in WWE but is interested in winning. Describing a potential crossover as “awesome,” Bickel added that “I would love to be a champion in amateur wrestling, in MMA and in WWE.”

If Nickal makes the move, he’d hardly be the first to step from the Octagon into the squared circle. Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler, Ken Shamrock, and Matt Riddle all saw success in WWE after making their names in UFC.

Nickal will face Reiner de Ridder in UFC Fight Night’s co-main event. With these comments, it’s not hard to imagine that some of WWE’s higher-ups will be keeping an eye on the show from their TKO allies.