Andrew Schulz Gets Physical on WWE Raw After Logan Paul’s Attack

Comedian Andrew Schulz got more than he bargained for on Monday’s WWE Raw after Logan Paul singled him out during his in-ring promo. Paul, who was met with loud boos from the New York crowd, mocked AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes before turning his attention to Schulz.

Logan Paul picked a fight with Andrew Schulz at Madison Square Garden … AND AJ Styles!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/15o8TkA6dc — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2025

Paul claimed Schulz had only come to see the steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, not him. Frustrated, Paul yanked Schulz over the barricade and tossed him into the ring. Just as Paul set up for a suplex, AJ Styles’ music hit, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Styles rushed the ring, immediately dropping Paul with a clothesline before delivering a Phenomenal Forearm. As Paul rolled out of the ring, Styles grabbed a microphone and challenged him to return. Instead, Paul retreated, leaving Schulz and Styles to celebrate in front of the electrified crowd.

Andrew Schulz’s new comedy special “LIFE” is now streaming on Netflix.