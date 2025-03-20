Andrew Schulz Wants WWE Justice, Triple H Says Game On

On the March 10, edition of WWE Raw, comedian Andrew Schulz ran into some trouble with Logan Paul until AJ Styles made the save. Speaking on This Past Weekend, Schulz watched a clip from his time at Raw and was grateful for the Phenomenal One.

“Thank God AJ Styles comes in to save my ass, I’d be toast [otherwise], in front of my wife.”

While Schulz was mere seconds away from a suplex, this may not be the last fans see of him in a WWE setting. When asked if part of him wanted to do more, Schulz teased a potential return.

“I need justice, bro. I need justice. You can’t come do that s*** to me in Madison Square Garden. My home, talk crazy to me. I need some paper, bro. I need my get-back.”

Schulz’s comments haven’t gone unnoticed. On X, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque teased having plans for the comedian.

Let me know when… I know a guy https://t.co/ej6XVTbMBI — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2025

Schulz is yet to have a match for WWE though he’d hardly be the first celebrity to step foot in the ring as a competitor. With WWE arguably more mainstream than ever before, it remains to be seen if Schulz and others walk in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul himself.