Cut WWE LFG Star Reacts To Claim He’s Ripping off The Rock

Anthony Luke’s time with WWE LFG has ended as he was among the eight cut during the May 4, episode. It was Booker T’s call to cut Luke from the show and the WWE Hall of Famer argued that Luke was trying to hard to be like The Rock.

“You’re trying to be The Rock. And let me tell you—everybody that’s ever tried, has failed.”

Though some would take this as a critique, Luke is seeing the positive side of Booker’s comments. Taking to X after his elimination, Luke took pride in being compared to one of wrestling’s biggest ever stars.

1 year in, already being compared to goats ? — Anthony Luke (@The_AnthonyLuke) May 5, 2025

Luke’s connection to WWE extends beyond his appearance for WWE LFG. The 28-year-old wrestling hopeful is engaged to Maxxine Dupri, who has been a part of WWE’s main roster since 2022.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Anthony Luke’s WWE LFG elimination marks his exit from wrestling, or if there’s another way he’ll make it as a WWE Superstar.