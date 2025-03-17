Asuka Clarifies AI Comments After Backlash from Fans

Debate and discussion about Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown online in recent years as developments continue to be made in the field. Recently, WWE’s Asuka shared her two cents on the use of AI for artisitic purposes, spawning a debate with fans.
On X, Asuka addressed the broader use of AI, pointing out how many people criticize it while benefiting from it in their daily lives. She highlighted how AI is integrated into everyday technology that people have no issue using and questioned why anybody would want to go backwards.
This sparked a ton of reactions with one fan saying that the issue is with Generative AI. While the fan highlighted how the tool plagiarises real skill and talent when crafting art or writing essays, Asuka questioned if this is truly plagiarism.
While the issue many have with AI comes down to art and replacing real artists, Asuka stated that she wasn’t intending to talk about art.
While Asuka didn’t intend to discuss art, the former Women’s Champion has plenty of artistic talent. Asuka designed several characters for her Kana-Chan TV YouTube channel and served as a graphic designer for the original Nintendo DS. Whether she wishes she could have used AI for this instead, that is unclear, but the Empress of Tomorrow clearly feels the debate about AI in the modern-day is far more nuanced than it seems on the surface.