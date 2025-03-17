Asuka Clarifies AI Comments After Backlash from Fans

Debate and discussion about Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown online in recent years as developments continue to be made in the field. Recently, WWE’s Asuka shared her two cents on the use of AI for artisitic purposes, spawning a debate with fans.

On X, Asuka addressed the broader use of AI, pointing out how many people criticize it while benefiting from it in their daily lives. She highlighted how AI is integrated into everyday technology that people have no issue using and questioned why anybody would want to go backwards.

AI is bad! they tell me.



Meanwhile, their fridge manages groceries, their washing machine detects stains, their car assists their driving, and their robot vacuum cleans up after them. Their phone unlocks with AI, and their smart speaker answers their questions ???



So… how… pic.twitter.com/HzQ5N3BebW — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 16, 2025

This sparked a ton of reactions with one fan saying that the issue is with Generative AI. While the fan highlighted how the tool plagiarises real skill and talent when crafting art or writing essays, Asuka questioned if this is truly plagiarism.

Oh, I see! So when AI combines information, it’s plagiarism, but when humans do it, it’s creativity? ? Guess we need to cancel every great artist and writer in history then! — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 16, 2025

While the issue many have with AI comes down to art and replacing real artists, Asuka stated that she wasn’t intending to talk about art.

I haven’t said a single word about AI art. Someone else is just jumping to conclusions and trying to tie it to this. Show me where I talked about AI art—because you won’t find it. — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 17, 2025

Who decided that talking about AI automatically means talking about art? ? AI is used in medicine, finance, and engineering too. What other WWE wrestlers did has nothing to do with me. Instead of making assumptions, maybe try checking the facts first? ? — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 17, 2025

Exactly! The original post was never about AI art, but people assumed it was because of their own biases. They’re completely missing the point. It’s strange how quickly people jump to conclusions without truly paying attention to what’s being said. — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 17, 2025

While Asuka didn’t intend to discuss art, the former Women’s Champion has plenty of artistic talent. Asuka designed several characters for her Kana-Chan TV YouTube channel and served as a graphic designer for the original Nintendo DS. Whether she wishes she could have used AI for this instead, that is unclear, but the Empress of Tomorrow clearly feels the debate about AI in the modern-day is far more nuanced than it seems on the surface.