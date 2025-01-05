The Rock Returns to WWE at Raw Netflix Debut (1/6)

WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix has gotten even bigger as The Rock has confirmed that he’ll be coming ‘home’ for the much-anticipated show. On Instagram, WWE’s Final Boss reflected on his life, family, and heritage before turning his attention to WWE’s debut on the streaming juggernaut.

“I’ll come back home to @wwe tomorrow night as we make history on @netflix and begin a new and exciting era. “Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.”

The Rock gave no clue as to what he’ll do during the upcoming Raw, but his announcement has sparked excitement among fans. The upcoming Raw will see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa face off in Tribal Combat to determine the one true Tribal Chief, a match that the Brahma Bull will be keeping a close eye on.

WWE Raw On Netflix

News of The Rock’s involvement is just the latest major announcement for the January 6, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The show will also feature:

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: A highly anticipated bout between two bitter rivals that has been brewing since before Punk’s return to WWE in 2023.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa (Tribal Combat Match): The two Tribal Chiefs of WWE will hold nothing back on Raw, but will The Rock be the difference-maker?

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Championship Match): Rhea Ripley seeks to regain the title she was never beaten for, and get revenge on Liv Morgan.

John Cena’s Farewell Tour: The legendary wrestler will begin his farewell tour on Raw, marking the start of his retirement from professional wrestling.

Drew McIntyre Vs. Jey Uso: ‘Main Event’ Jey has been the victim of beatdowns from McIntyre, but will the YEET army get payback in Los Angeles?

Travis Scott Live: The multi-time award-winning artist will provide the theme song for Raw on Netflix and will perform live on the show.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Raw on Netflix, as The Rock is ready to electrify this Monday on what will be a historic night.