Backstage Reaction To This Week’s Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Segment 

by Andrew Ravens

Unlike last week’s controversial segment with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown, which went off script and was described backstage as a “wreck,” things got back on track this week.

Before the show, fans captured footage of Flair attacking Stratton outside the arena. On the show, Joe Tessitore confirmed that both stars had been warned by WWE. He also said that the disciplinary action relates not only to Flair’s actions but also to their promo last week, which he stated crossed the line.

NXT star Roxanne Perez returned to the main roster to trash-talk Stratton, leading to a singles match. Once Stratton won, Charlotte suddenly showed up for another attack.  

Fightful Select reports that WWE officials were happy with how Tiffany and Charlotte responded and worked together this week, especially after last week’s incident.

Per the report, based on what they heard, everything ended up okay despite the physicality. The producers and backstage personnel said that things went as planned and were received well.

