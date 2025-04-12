Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Are Ready For WrestleMania Tag Title Opportunity

On the April 11, edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match, punching their tickets to WrestleMania 41. Not only did the duo earn a shot at WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but the duo defeated every other team in the gauntlet match to earn their opportunity.

In a WWE SmackDown exclusive, Bayley and Valkyria, decked in the shirt of their tag-team partner, reflected on their journey to WrestleMania. While this match was Lyra’s first time teaming with Bayley, she’s pleased to have an instant chemistry with the Role Model.

“We just ran through the very best that the women’s division has to offer and I’m going to WrestleMania with the Role Model!”

Lyra shared that her connection to Bayley runs deep as she first met her future tag team partner years ago during a WWE fan event. As for Bayley, she’s grateful for the opportunity to hold tag team gold once again.

“I’ve been a tag team champion in the past, I’m the first ever. And I’m a two-time, so if I become a three times the charm, I’m honored to be able to do that with you.”

Despite their partnership, Bayley made clear that she still has her eyes on Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship, a title the Role Model has yet to hold. Nevertheless, the pair plan on winning big at WrestleMania and proving their win in their debut match was no fluke.