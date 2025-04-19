Bayley Pulled From WWE WrestleMania

Another significant change has hit the WrestleMania 41 card as Bayley is now unable to compete. This development follows an backstage attack that occurred earlier today.

Bayley was scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Sunday.

WWE official Adam Pearce informed Lyra Valkyria that she has 24 hours to find a new tag team partner for the championship match. Current champions Morgan and Rodriguez claimed to have no knowledge of who was responsible for the attack on Bayley.

The wrestling world awaits to see who will team with Lyra Valkyria in this now altered Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Bayley and the Women’s Intercontinental Champion won a #1 contender’s match on Raw to earn this title match.

This news comes shortly after Rey Mysterio was also announced to be missing WrestleMania 41 due to an injury sustained on SmackDown. His scheduled match against El Grande Americano will now see Rey Fenix step in as his replacement.

We extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to Bayley.