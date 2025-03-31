Indie Wrestler Becca Wiley Makes History with Title Win, Bayley Reacts

Independent wrestler Becca Wiley recently won championship gold, in a huge moment for her career. Not only did the 19-year-old win gold, but she also made history in the process.

On X, Wiley noted that she is the first woman in professional wrestling to win championship gold while living with cerebral palsy. Reflecting on her historic win, Palsy said that “life is crazy” and thanked Bayley for inspiring her finisher. This caught the attention of WWE’s role model who was thrilled to see Wiley succeed in the ring.

Congratulations Becca! I’m really proud of you ?? I’ll come catch a show sometime — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 30, 2025

Wiley’s connection to Bayley, a history maker in her own right, extends far past the WWE star inspiring her finisher. Wiley’s pinned post on X shows the young Becca meeting Bayley and Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Little did the then-teenager know that she’d one day hold gold of her own, inspired by the then-Hugger.

It remains to be seen how far Wiley goes with her championship but her place in the history books cannot be erased. And after years of touting herself as a role model, WWE’s Bayley has truly helpedinspire a history maker on the independent scene.