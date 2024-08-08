Becky Lynch Retired from WWE? Breaking Down the Facts and Rumors

Fans have been buzzing with speculation regarding the potential retirement of Becky Lynch from WWE and whether she really has hung up the boots.

This article aims to separate the rumors from the facts and provide a clear picture of Lynch’s current status in the WWE.

The Origin of the Rumors

Instagram Post Sparks Speculation

The retirement rumors began swirling after Becky Lynch posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The post, which included a photo with her daughter Roux, stated: “It’s been a helluva career. Being the Man for all of you was an honor, being the mom for her is a privilege. Thanks for watching my bio on @AETV.”

Many fans interpreted this as a possible retirement announcement, given the reflective tone of her words.

WWE’s Response

According to a report from Fightful Select, people within WWE clarified that they were not informed of any official retirement by Lynch.

They emphasized that if Lynch were to retire, it would not be through an Instagram post.

However, it is believed that Lynch is not currently under contract, which means she wouldn’t be obliged to inform the company of her retirement decision.

WWE’s Respect for Lynch

Despite the lack of official confirmation, WWE continues to hold Lynch in high regard.

The company has expressed a desire to be “respectful of her space” given her contributions over the years.

WWE has apparently also stated that Becky Lynch would always be welcomed back should she choose to return.

Current Status and Future Prospects

Contractual Status

Lynch’s contract with WWE expired at the start of June. The general belief within WWE is that Lynch is taking a break and will return when the time feels right for her.

This hiatus has led to her absence from television, further fueling retirement rumors.

Possibility of Return

There is optimism among WWE officials and fans alike that Becky Lynch will make a comeback.

The door remains open for her return, and she continues to be a beloved figure in the company and to fans.