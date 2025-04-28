Becky Lynch Revealed As Bayley’s Attacker, Sets Up Title Match

Becky Lynch has confessed to her actions, which sent the wrestling world into outrage and shock over WWE WrestleMania week. First, a mystery attack angle left Bayley lying and out of her scheduled women’s Tag Team Title match alongside Lyra Valkyria.

Lynch stepped up and replaced Bayley, teaming with Lyra to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and win the titles. The following night on Raw, Lyra was pinned by Morgan, and the newly formed tag team lost their titles.

Lynch turned heel after the match and attacked the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. On this week’s episode of Raw, Lynch kicked off her promo by revealing that she was the person who attacked Bayley.

Lynch attributed her actions to Bayley’s repeated attacks over the past few years and criticized her aspirations to become a bigger star. Lynch turned her attention to Valkyria, invoking the adage that the friend of her enemy is also her enemy. Lynch mentioned her attempts to persuade Valkyria to sever ties with Bayley.

Lyra showed up and revealed that numerous women in the locker room had cautioned her about Lynch’s true nature. Continuing her response, Valkyria declared that Lynch’s revered image was now shattered.

The segment culminated with Valkyria issuing a direct challenge to Lynch for a match at Backlash, even raising the stakes by offering to put her newly won Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line. Valkyria said that she no longer wants to be the next Lynch.