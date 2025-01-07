Report – Becky Lynch Returning To WWE, Signs New Contract

Fans can expect to see Becky Lynch back in the ring in the future as the former Women’s Champion has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE. Sources confirmed to Fightful Select that Lynch and WWE reached an agreement for her return, though this does not mean she’ll be back on TV immediately.

Lynch attended some Netflix-related events ahead of Raw’s debut on the streaming juggernaut this week, though told people she was there simply to support the company. Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins headlined the show in a loss to CM Punk.

Lynch was also featured in promotional material for the red brand’s debut on Netflix, but did not have a role on the show. It’s been reported that she was supposed to confront Rhea Ripley after the latter’s Women’s World Championship win, but that plan was nixed. Instead, The Undertaker appeared and shared a moment with Ripley in a huge endorsement of the Australian star.

Becky Lynch’s previous WWE contract expired in June 2024, though reports at the time stated that WWE officials were optimistic that she’d be back in due time. With the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match drawing near, fans can look forward to seeing The Man come around, potentially as a surprise entrant in the 30-Woman match.

