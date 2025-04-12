Becky Lynch Stars in New Chime Commercial with Kai Cenat and Deion Sanders

Becky Lynch features in Chime’s latest commercial, joining Deion Sanders and Kai Cenat in a campaign that connects smart financial decisions to high-profile experiences—like getting front-row seats at WWE events.

Lynch makes a brief in-ring cameo while a voiceover promotes Chime’s message that “you’re making it,” aligning with the brand’s focus on financial empowerment.

Chime releases their newest commercial. In the commercial, it featured #NFL Champion, Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Football Head Coach “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, Kai Cenat and 7x #WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.@DeionSanders @KaiCenat @BeckyLynchWWE



The spot further solidifies Chime’s presence in the WWE space, as the company recently sponsored the ring mat during the April 7 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Chime also ran a giveaway for tickets to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next weekend.

Becky Lynch’s Future

Last night, Lynch addressed her current WWE status during her appearance as guest monologist at the April 11 Ultimate Improv Show. She confirmed she’s “not wrestling anymore” but left the door open for a future return “Maybe one day,” she said.