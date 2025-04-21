Becky Lynch Turns Heel On WWE Raw

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reign for Becky Lynch and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyrie didn’t last long as they lost the titles on WWE Monday Night Raw.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the titles to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41 – night 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. This was after WWE shot an angle on Saturday where Bayley, who was originally slated to team with Lyra, was pulled from the match due to backstage attack.
Coming out of the show, Lynch confirmed she is back full-time with WWE. On Raw, Lynch and Lyra lost the titles to Morgan and Rodriguez.
Post-match, Lynch attacked Lyra and trash-talked her before she hit her finisher. Lynch exited the ring while the fans were in shock.
WWE mentioned on commentary that Bayley is out with a shoulder injury.