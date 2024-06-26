From Irish Jig To Standing Tall: Becky Lynch Hits 10 Years Since WWE NXT Debut

It’s been ten years since Becky Lynch made her WWE in-ring debut, and an unfortunate start would lay the foundations for one of the biggest stars in all of professional wrestling.

Lynch’s infamous in-ring debut on WWE programming came on the June 26, 2014, edition of WWE NXT where she faced Summer Rae. Lynch’s arrival in WWE played heavily into her Irish roots, complete with green attire and Irish jig during her entrance.

In her book The Man: Not Your Average, Average Girl, Lynch reflects on her first steps (or rather jig) on WWE TV:

“Turns out, I really do have no shame… My God was it awful. It was possibly the most shameful debut in the history of wrestling, with all due respect to the 1993 WCW debut of The Shockmaster. If mine wasn’t the all-time most humiliating debut, it was at least a contender for top three. And yet, the crowd seemed to like this silly buffoon.”

Despite her character, Lynch would win over the fans and would reach new heights after ditching her shamrock-inspired persona for a heel role with Team BAE (Best At Everything.) From there, Lynch would rise up the ranks and within a year, was moved to the main roster as part of the Women’s Revolution. The rest, as they say, is history, with Lynch becoming one of wrestling’s top stars of her time (regardless of sex) and capturing gold on Raw and SmackDown.

What’s Next for Becky Lynch?

Earlier this year, Lynch’s contract with WWE expired and she opted not to re-sign, making her a free agent for the first time in eleven years. Lynch’s final match with WWE saw her lose a steel cage match to Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, who is glad to have “retired” The Man, according to a recent tweet.

Despite Morgan’s claim, Lynch is expected to return to WWE when the time is right, according to those within the company. While there are fans who would love to see Lynch join AEW, The Man has told those in WWE she doesn’t plan on becoming All-Elite anytime soon.

Lyra Valkyria: ‘Becky Lynch Will Come Back Around When The Time Is Right’